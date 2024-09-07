menu

E-kick scooter rider suffers grievous injuries after being hit by car

7 September 2024, 3:35pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 27-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was hit by a car while riding an e-kick scooter in Gżira.

The accident occurred at around 10:40am on Saturday in Triq D'Argens, Gżira.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim, who lives in Birkirkara, was struck by a Nissan March driven by a 68-year-old Marsaskala resident. 

The scooter rider was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
