E-kick scooter rider suffers grievous injuries after being hit by car

A 27-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after he was hit by a car while riding an e-kick scooter in Gżira.

The accident occurred at around 10:40am on Saturday in Triq D'Argens, Gżira.

Preliminary investigations show that the victim, who lives in Birkirkara, was struck by a Nissan March driven by a 68-year-old Marsaskala resident.

The scooter rider was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.