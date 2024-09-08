Man arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 38 packets of cocaine

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in St Julian’s on Saturday at around 9:30pm in connection with alleged cocaine drug trafficking and cannabis.

In a statement, police explained that they were on patrol in St. George Street when they noticed a man acting suspiciously, looking through some grass in a nearby parking area.

After seeing him pick up some items and tuck them under his shirt, the officers approached the man who was taken aback by their presence and began to behave in a way that triggered more suspicions.

The man was subjected to a search and 38 bags of cocaine were found on his person.

A search was also made in the grass where the man was searching, with the Police picking up a small number of packages containing cannabis.

A search was later made at the man's residence where cash and other items used in drug trafficking were found.

He is being detained at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.