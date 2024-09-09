Man caught picking up drugs he stashed at Paceville car park garden

A man arrested after being observed picking up drugs that had been stashed in a Paceville car park garden has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Marsa resident Hussein Abdullahi Jama, 28, from Somaliland, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday, accused of possession of cannabis and cocaine in circumstances which indicated that the drugs were not intended solely for his personal consumption.

Inspector Cremona told the court that on 7 September, a police patrol in Paceville in an area well known for drug trafficking.

The 28-year-old man was arrested in St Julian’s on Saturday evening on suspicion of drug trafficking, after a police patrol noticed him acting strangely, apparently looking for something amongst vegetation at the edge of a car park in Triq San Ġorg.

After observing the man retrieving objects from the ground and putting them up his shirt, the officers had moved in for a closer look. The sight of the police officers had clearly spooked the man, who then began to act even more suspiciously.

The police stopped the man and searched him, finding a black bag containing 38 sachets containing a white substance which the suspect later confirmed to be cocaine, ready to be sold and €450 in €20 and €10 notes.

In the vegetation where he had been seen picking something up, the police also found a small number of sachets containing cannabis. A subsequent search at his home discovered notes together with drug trafficking paraphernalia, which the inspector said consisted of several mobile phones, empty sachets and a pipe.

The prosecution told the court that in his statement, Jama claimed to have simply come across the drugs outside.

In view of his guilty plea, the court adjourned the case for sentencing.