Zabbar man admits to damaging car in feud with father of female 'friend'

A man from Zabbar has admitted to damaging a car belonging to the father of a female ‘friend’ of his.

Before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Tuesday, inspector Antonello Magri charged 58-year-old Fabian Mifsud with criminal damage, carrying a knife in public without a police permit and breaching the peace.

Inspector Magri told the court that officers from the Zabbar police station were dispatched to deal with a report of an argument, in which a knife and metal bar had been used.

They found Mifsud, in a highly agitated state, at the scene. The victim had told the police that he had argued with Mifsud, who then pulled a knife on him. After the victim fled, Mifsud had then proceeded to smash the windows of the victim’s car with a metal rod.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

Mifsud pleaded guilty to the charges.

His defence lawyer, Franco Debono, explained that the man had been “friendly” with the victim’s daughter - some 20 years his junior, and that the victim would “go and bother him about it.”

“He keeps sending the police to my house,” piped up the defendant.

The incident “was provoked by the victim’s attitude,” said the lawyer, stressing the early guilty plea in his submissions on punishment, adding that the defendant was prepared to pay for the damages.

“The issue is that when the relationship with the daughter is not in a happy place, the man starts calling her up,” said inspector Magri.

He echoed Debono’s suggestion of a suspended sentence, and requested a suspended sentence, as well as a restraining order in favour of the parte civile’s family.

Finding him guilty as charged, the court sentenced Mifsud to imprisonment for six months, which were suspended for one year and ordered the man to pay €980 for the damage he had caused, within six months.

A restraining order in favour of the victim and his wife was also issued.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca is also representing the defendant.