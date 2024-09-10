Shoplifter handed four-month prison sentence for stealing bottle of spirits

A 32-year-old man was jailed on Tuesday after pleading guilty to having stolen a bottled alcoholic beverage worth €56.95 from a supermarket in Mellieħa earlier that morning.

Briton Joshua Killingback, who resides in Gżira, was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, charged with simple theft and breaching bail conditions.

Killingback had been noticed while pilfering the bottle by the supermarket’s manager who then performed a citizen’s arrest, detaining the man until the police arrived.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to imprisonment for four months.

Magistrate Farrugia Frendo encouraged the man to make good use of the help on offer at the Corradino Correctional Facility, before he was led away to the cells.

Inspector Warren Galea led the prosecution. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was defence counsel.