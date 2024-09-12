Swimmers warned of rough waters after 19-year-old is injured in Qawra

A 19-year old Italian woman was seriously injured after finding herself in difficulty while swimming in the Fra Ben bay in Qawra.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm on Wednesday when authorities received a call for assistance after the youth’s friends assisted her to come ashore.

The young woman was unconscious and given CPR assistance by a person on site.

Eventually, a medical team from the Malta Red Cross officers and members of the Civil Protection arrived on site to assist the Italian woman. She was admitted to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have urged swimmers to follow weather warnings and to avoid swimming when a red flag is placed on beaches.