Notorious thief, who allegedly broke into shop holding a burning candle, denied bail

A 63-year-old man from Birkirkara was remanded in custody on Friday on aggravated theft charges, after allegedly breaking into a shop, holding a burning candle.

John Borg, from Birkirkara, who has a number of previous theft convictions, was arraigned before Magistrate Astrid May Grima by prosecutor Giuliana Magro Conti and police inspector Clayton Camilleri, accused of robbing a grocery shop in Birkirkara two days ago.

Besides a charge of theft, aggravated by means, time and value, Borg was also accused of causing damage to the shop and recidivism.

Borg, who told the court that he works in construction, denied the charges in court today, pleading not guilty and requesting bail.

The manner in which the robbery was carried out is unclear and did not emerge in court, however sources said the man had broken into the shop holding a lit candle in one hand before making off with €600.

He had broken into the shop via the roof of an abandoned building, jumped across several roof tops before climbing down inside the store. Unable to leave through the front door, which was padlocked shut, Borg had climbed back up the wall, before jumping down from a height of one floor.

Borg had been injured in the last part of his escape, telling the police that he had picked up the injury while he was working.

CCTV footage from the shop captured Borg, wearing only one flipflop, limping away from the crime scene.

Prosecutor Giuliana Magro Conti objected to bail, telling the court that the shop was not far from the defendant’s residence - a problem because the shop owners were yet to testify, during which they would be exhibiting evidence which showed that the accused had indeed broken into their shop.

Magro Conti stressed Borg’s criminal past and several convictions for theft. “The man is not a newcomer to crime; he knew exactly what he was doing. The accused is not trustworthy,” insisted the prosecutor.

Court-appointed legal aid lawyer Mark Busuttil countered, citing the recent judgement in the case against Romanian prince, accusing the prosecution of using threadbare arguments to object to bail.

“Are we afraid of a 63-year-old man on crutches?” Busuttil asked, adding that it would be “draconian” to deny the man bail.

“He is facing charges, but so far he is presumed innocent. You have yet to prove the case,” the lawyer said, addressing the prosecution.

But after the lawyers finished their submissions, the Court opted to deny the man bail, in view of his untrustworthiness and the fact that civilian witnesses had not yet testified.

Prosecutor Giuliana Magro Conti and Inspector Clayton Camilleri led the prosecution.

Legal aid lawyer Mark Busuttil assisted the accused.