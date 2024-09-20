Psychiatrists conclude man behind Labour HQ explosives was in a state of psychosis

A panel of three psychiatrists have concluded that the man accused of planting an explosive device outside the Malta Labour Party’s headquarters was in a state of psychosis at the time and had told them that he had consumed home-made mephedrone and GHB.

The compilation of evidence against 18-year-old David Brincat from Santa Venera continued before magistrate Kevan Azzopardi on Friday.

Brincat was charged with offences related to terrorism and the illegal manufacture of explosives in connection with the discovery, last May, of an explosive device in a dustbin outside the Labour Party headquarters in Hamrun.

In a previous sitting, lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, who is appearing for Brincat together with lawyers Mario Mifsud and Lara Attard, had asked the court to order a psychiatric evaluation of the defendant before the compilation of evidence proceeded any further.

Today the panel of three psychiatric experts appointed by the court presented their report and described the conclusions of their joint assessment of the defendant, whom they had met with twice, in addition to discussing the youth’s medical history with his parents.

“At the time of the offence, he was intoxicated and in a state of psychosis,” they told the court. “Our conclusion is that he is a vulnerable young man due to use of substances, mental health and neurodiversity, as he suffers from a personality disorder and autism.”

They assessed that risk of Brincat committing further offences in future “would be high if he doesn’t receive regular outreach from a multidisciplinary team.”

“He shows little remorse about what happened and could have happened and would require a lot of scaffolding to reintegrate into society and live independently,” the court was told.

“Mr Brincat told us that he was consuming mephedrone which he was making himself, as well as GHB, and had been drinking a lot of alcohol at the time,” one expert told the court.

Prosecutor Joseph Camilleri Azarov asked the panel whether this meant that the defendant had been consuming all these substances since 2023, pointing out that the alleged offences required a great deal of preparation.

The witnesses replied that although they had only been appointed to establish his mental state at the time of the offence, there was also documentation and medical notes about hospital admissions which state that he had been abusing substances.

The defendant’s parents had also told the panel that they had suspected he was drinking “over seven bottles of beer a day and taking mephedrone every day too.”

In the months before his arrest, Brincat’s parents had suspected he was suffering from drug-induced psychosis. Brincat would regularly visit a number of pharmacies and was consulting with several psychiatrists, they added.

Brincat had already been held at the Corradino Correctional Facility for over a month by the time they had been appointed to examine him which rendered drug tests useless.

“The issue is that many substances which can be abused do not show up on urine tests, particularly synthetic drugs,” said the experts. “Our conclusion is that Brincat was suffering from substance-induced psychosis, a state of insanity probably triggered by substance abuse.”

One of the lawyers assisting Brincat, Nicholas Mifsud, asked the panel what tests could be carried out to detect GHB and mephedrone.

Two types of tests could be carried out in Malta: a basic urine test and a more detailed lab assessment of a urine sample. Only the basic urine test had been carried out at the time, and not the detailed urine toxicology testing. It was too late for this test to be carried out, added the witness.

But another panel member informed the court that another type of test existed - hair analysis - which could detect drug use for up to a year, but said that it is not available in Malta.

The court ordered that a hair sample be taken from the defendant and tested abroad, despite its considerable cost, ordering that its results be included in the experts’ report.

Magistrate Azzopardi explained why he felt this was necessary. “The court needs to take a decision about a serious matter and any help that science can offer will be taken. We are establishing a state of insanity… I would prefer some more certainty.”

The case was adjourned to October 28.

Police Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Alicia Scicluna are prosecuting together with lawyers Kevin Valletta and Joseph Camilleri Azarov from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Lara Attard and Nicholas Mifsud are defence counsel.