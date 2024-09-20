Motorcyclist grievously injured in Attard traffic accident

A man was grievously injured following a traffic accident in Attard on Friday.

Preliminary investigations showed a Honda motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old man from Attard, was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris car driven by a 42-year-old from Sliema.

The accident happened at around 5:30am in Triq l-Imdina, Attard.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.