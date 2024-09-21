Police arrest hunter after shooting and killing a grey heron

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a grey heron in a field in Marsaxlokk.

Police said that on Friday morning at around 9:00am, they received a report of someone shooting down a protected bird.

As police officers arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man in possession of a dead grey heron. A search at the hunter's residence in Żabbar resulted in the seizure of another protected bird, a gun, ammunition and bird callers.

Police investigations are still ongoing.