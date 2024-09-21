menu

Police arrest hunter after shooting and killing a grey heron

A search at the hunter's residence in Żabbar resulted in the seizure of another protected bird, a gun, ammunition and bird callers

matthew_farrugia
21 September 2024, 2:08pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Grey heron (File photo)
Grey heron (File photo)

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a grey heron in a field in Marsaxlokk. 

Police said that on Friday morning at around 9:00am, they received a report of someone shooting down a protected bird.

As police officers arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man in possession of a dead grey heron. A search at the hunter's residence in Żabbar resulted in the seizure of another protected bird, a gun, ammunition and bird callers. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.