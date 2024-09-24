Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic collision

A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

The police said preliminary investigations showed the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Bormla, was driving a Xingyue motorcycle which was involved in a collision with Toyota Ractis driven by a 30-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 4:20pm.

The motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.