Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
24 September 2024, 8:39am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

The police said preliminary investigations showed the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Bormla, was driving a Xingyue motorcycle which was involved in a collision with Toyota Ractis driven by a 30-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 4:20pm.

The motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
