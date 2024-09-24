Mġarr man faces sentencing after admitting to breaching protection orders

A 36-year-old Mġarr man will be sentenced in the coming days after he pleaded guilty to breaching both a restraining order and a protection order by following his ex-wife to an event held in Siggiewi.

When the man was arraigned before Magistrate Gabriella Vella on Tuesday, prosecuting police inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that the man had been arrested after allegedly following his ex-wife to Montekristo estate on Friday September 13.

In doing so, the man was in breach of the protection and restraining orders, said the inspector, also charging the defendant with the violation of a court order issued just ten days before, under which the man had been bound to keep the peace with his ex-wife for the coming year and with insulting the woman.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Maria Sarah Vella Gafá told the court that the defendant “could not accept that his ex-wife had moved on”.

The court adjourned the case to Friday for sentencing.