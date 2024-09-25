Karl Stagno Navarra willing to drop assault case over unsettled debt

Karl Stagno Navarra has offered to drop a legal case against Jean Pierre Schembri, a 47-year-old maintenance worker, who allegedly assaulted him over an unresolved debt.

Schembri had been taken to court last August, accused of harassing, insulting, and threatening Stagno Navarra. The broadcaster testified that the defendant had allegedly gone to Stagno Navarra's house to confront him over money that was owed for a car.

On Wednesday Stagno Navarra’s lawyer, Franco Debono, said his client would drop the charges if the violent behavior did not continue, appealing to Schembri to resolve any issues legally.

Schembri’s lawyer, Lennox Vella, revealed that the accused had been suspended from his public job since his arraignment. Debono suggested a quick hearing, but Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil noted that while some charges were prosecutable by the police and could not be dropped, others could be withdrawn at the victim's request.

The parties agreed to continue discussions in the next session, scheduled for October.