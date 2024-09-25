Lilu King indicted for alleged road rage assault against ex-girlfriend, man

Lilu King’s ex-girlfriend and his alleged victim of last August’s road rage assault have both refused to testify against their alleged aggressor.

On Wednesday, Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King, was in court, where this time, he is accused of allegedly crashing his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail.

The incident occurred on August 8, when police had received reports of a car in the middle of the road in front of the Bay Street shopping complex, as a man was reportedly injured. A court had heard that Elmushraty was seen speaking to the injured driver and a woman, who was Elmushraty’s ex-girlfriend.

He was arrested on August two days later but released when the arrest was deemed invalid due to the duty magistrate not being notified.

The injured driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital but left soon after arriving. A doctor from a private hospital testified about the victim’s injuries, including facial bruising and nose fractures.

However, the victim refused to explain how the injuries were sustained.

Similarly, neither the alleged victim nor Elmushraty’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday. The ex-girlfriend, summoned as a witness, declined to testify, invoking her right against self-incrimination, as she is also under police investigation.

As the hearing concluded, the court found sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with a trial by indictment.