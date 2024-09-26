Late night Magħtab shootout leads to the arrest of three men

A shootout in Magħtab late on Wednesday led to the arrest of three men, the police has said.

The incident happened in Triq Santa Klara at around 10:30pm following an argument between residents and a man.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 41-year-old man from Qormi allegedly drove into and smashed a gate with a vehicle, got out, and allegedly fired some shots towards the residence.

Afterwards, he fled the scene in the vehicle. At the time, there were two men and three women in the residence, none of whom were injured.

A search for the vehicle, a Mercedes, and the person involved immediately began. At around 2:30am, the man who was being sought turned himself in to the police after going to the Qormi Police Station, where he was arrested.

There, he alleged that shots had been fired in his direction by the two men who were in the mentioned residence, but he was not injured.

Further investigations later that night led to the discovery of the 41-year-old man's vehicle, parked on the Naxxar Coast Road. The vehicle had sustained several damages, including marks consistent with gunshots. A search of the vehicle was conducted, but no firearm was found.

Consequently, the police returned to the residence in Naxxar, and after a search, a shotgun was seized, and the two men, aged 64 and 35, were arrested.

Magistrate Dr. Joseph Mifsud LL.D was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.