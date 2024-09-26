Wanted man turns himself in nine months after allegedly assaulting pregnant partner

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting his pregnant partner and evading the police for nine months has been remanded in custody after turning himself in earlier this week.

Dylan Magro, 27, is accused of a violent outburst that took place at his partner's Marsascala home, where a "trivial argument" escalated into physical violence.

Magro allegedly struck his eight-week-pregnant partner on the head with her mobile phone, damaging the device, before dragging her by the hair, beating her, and taking her car keys.

The woman, despite her injuries, managed to walk to the police station to file a report. Meanwhile, Magro fled the scene. Investigations revealed that the address listed on Magro's ID card was for an abandoned house, and police searches of a close relative’s home were also fruitless.

Magro was subsequently placed on the police wanted list, with authorities publishing his photo and requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. Following the notice, Magro’s social media profile was taken offline, further complicating efforts to track him down.

Several months later, police received information suggesting that Magro had returned to his partner’s home. Officers from the domestic violence unit visited the residence, where they found the wanted man.

Initially, Magro attempted to prevent the officers from entering by claiming he had dogs inside, but police pressed ahead with their warrant. Magro fled the scene, escaping through a construction site after jumping over a wall.

On Tuesday, Magro finally turned himself in at the police depot. He was arraigned in court the following day, facing a series of charges including causing slight injuries to both his partner and two police officers, as well as violently resisting arrest.

Magro pleaded not guilty to the charges. His legal aid lawyer, Brandon Kirk Muscat, attempted to raise an insanity plea, requesting the appointment of three psychiatrists to assess his mental state at the time of the alleged offences and determine his fitness to stand trial. Muscat explained that Magro had been diagnosed with “certain conditions” and warned that his condition could deteriorate.

However, prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef objected, stating that Magro “knew very well what he was doing” during the incidents. Micallef also pointed out that during interrogation, Magro apologised to the officer involved in the attempted arrest, saying, “sorry for the trouble and hassle I caused”.

Moreover, no mention of any condition was made when Magro was taken to the Floriana health centre following his arrest.

Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella denied the request for a psychiatric evaluation, citing a lack of evidence at this stage of proceedings. The court also denied Magro’s request for bail, highlighting the serious nature of the charges, his lack of a fixed address, and concerns over his trustworthiness.

The court imposed a ban on the publication of the victims' names. Inspector Audrey Micallef led the prosecution, while Brandon Kirk Muscat acted as legal aid counsel.

Magro remains in custody as the case continues.