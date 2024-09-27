Motorcyclist injured in collision on Birkirkara bypass

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries following a collision with a car on the Birkirkara Bypass late last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:45pm on Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara. According to the police, the crash involved a Xingyue motorcycle driven by a 48-year-old man from Pieta and a Nissan Qashqai, which was being operated by a 46-year-old man from Marsascala.

Emergency services, including a medical team, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The motorcyclist was provided treatment on-site before being transported to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were certified as grievous.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the collision.