Woman charged with drug possession after high-speed police chase in Marsa

A woman who was arrested after leading the police on a car chase through Marsa, Raħal Gdid and Tarxien during the early hours of Monday morning, has been charged with cocaine and heroin possession.

Lorraine Vella, 52, from Bormla, was arraigned before Magistrate Noel Bartolo by Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, accused of recidivism and a number of offences relating to dangerous and reckless driving, in addition to the drugs charges.

The inspector told the court that during the night between Sunday and Monday, a police patrol in Marsa had noticed a Skoda breaking the speed limit and had tried to pull it over. But when the driver had noticed the police car, she had increased her speed, while also being observed throwing something out of her window. The police managed to stop the car in Marsa, but the woman behind the wheel had refused to get out of the vehicle and drove off instead.

The police gave chase and eventually succeeded in stopping the Skoda once again, in Ħal Tarxien. Weighing scales, a packet of a brown substance suspected to be heroin, as well as €1,400 in cash were recovered from the woman’s car. In a subsequent search in the area where the woman was seen attempting to dispose of items, the police discovered a package of what they suspected to be cocaine and a mobile phone.

Vella pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyers, Ishmael Psaila and Maria Sarah Vella Gafa informed the court that bail was not being requested, instead asking the court to order that the defendant be treated for drug addiction whilst in custody. The defence also requested she be held at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital during that time.

The court upheld the defence requests and remanded the woman in custody, while ordering that she be provided with all the assistance, both psychological and addiction-related, that she required.