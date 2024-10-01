Two motorists suffer grievious injuries in separate traffic accidents

Two men suffered grievous injuries on Monday as they were involved in two separate traffic accidents.

The first accident occurred at around 5:00pm in Żabbar’s Triq Villabate. Police said that a 36-year-old Marsaskala resident was involved in a collision while he was driving a Volkswagen Golf and collided with a Peugeot 2008 driven by a 44-year-old woman who lives in Żejtun.

The second accident happened at around 6:15pm in Triq l-Imdina, Ħ’Attard. Police said that a 32-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Żebbuġ collided with a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 42-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.

Medical teams assisted both victims before they were taken to hospital by ambulance. They were later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.