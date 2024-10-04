Man remanded in custody after alleged breach of protection orders, bail conditions

A 58-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was arraigned in court on Friday on charges of breaching three separate protection orders, five sets of bail conditions and committing a criminal offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

The man, who told the court that he worked as a truck driver, was also accused of misusing electronic telecommunications equipment to coerce or threaten his ex-partner, insulting or threatening her and recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar, prosecuting, explained that in spite of the various protection orders which prohibited any contact between them, the defendant had persisted in contacting the woman, and would threaten her over the phone.

Bail was requested by his defence lawyer, Marija Sara Vella Gafà, who told the court that the victim, with whom the defendant had fathered a child, was “apparently unable to decide” whether she wanted a relationship with the defendant or not.

The woman would herself repeatedly turn up at his front door with the child in tow when she did want the relationship, but would file police reports against him for breaching the protection order when she didn’t, said the lawyer.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, presiding over the arraignment, did not uphold the request for bail and ordered that the man be remanded in custody.