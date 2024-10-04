Court rejects prohibitory injunction by Ergon Projects, Technoline over Paola Health Hub dispute

A court has rejected a request by Ergon Projects Ltd and Technoline to issue a warrant of prohibitory injunction against the Health Ministry and the Foundation for Medical Services.

The companies had sought court action following the Health Ministry’s termination of the Paola Health Hub contract following a number of missed deadlines.

The Vincent Moran regional health hub in Paola is ready, but corruption-hit Technoline has so far failed to deliver the medical equipment. Photos showing several clinical rooms, corridors and waiting areas suggest that works on the regional health hub are completed.

However, despite having fully functional electrical and water connections, the building seems to lack the medical equipment, which was supposed to have been supplied by Technoline.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Ian Spiteri Bailey refuse the companies’ request to prevent government from taking possession of the Paola Health Hub building, noting that the building in question was already government property.

The court also threw out a request to prohobit government from making alterations to the hospital and to start making use of the building. Judge Spiteri Bailey noted that it would reflect poorly on any company that enters into a multi-million euro public tender if said company runs into difficulties in giving a breakdown of its work and incurred costs.

The court rejected the two companies’ requests.