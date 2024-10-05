Motorist arrested in connection with hit and run incident that left pedestrian grievously injured

The police are questioning a man in connection with a suspected hit and run incident in St. Julians.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that a call had been received at around 4am, informing the emergency services that assistance was required in Triq id-Dragunara, in St. Julians, where a 30 year-old woman from Ħal Għaxaq, had been hit by a car which then drove off.

An ambulance and medical team were dispatched to the scene and transported the woman to hospital for further treatment. The woman’s injuries were later certified as being grievous in nature.

It did not take long for the Police investigation to find the Toyota Vitz allegedly involved in the incident. A 26 year-old man from San Gwann has been arrested and is being questioned.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the incident, which the police are also still investigating.