Man, 33, falls height of one-storey in Naxxar accident

Filipino national, 33, injured when he fell the height of a storey, inside a common area of a residential apartment block on Jean de la Valette Street in Naxxar

8 October 2024, 11:39am
A Filipino national, 33, was injured when he fell the height of a storey, inside a common area of a residential apartment block on Jean de la Valette Street in Naxxar.

The accident happened at 7:45am. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

An inquiry is being carried out by Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici.

