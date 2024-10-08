Man, 33, falls height of one-storey in Naxxar accident
Filipino national, 33, injured when he fell the height of a storey, inside a common area of a residential apartment block on Jean de la Valette Street in Naxxar
The accident happened at 7:45am. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
An inquiry is being carried out by Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonnici.