Serial thief sent back to jail for four years after tattoo gives him away

Shahihan Shahid, 49, from Pakistan, was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to a series of thefts from vehicles shortly after his release.

The man, who is unemployed, was arrested at a Gharghur residence on Sunday following a report from a car owner in Naxxar, who had spotted him inside his vehicle the previous day.

Investigators linked Shahid to multiple thefts, including four incidents in Naxxar and two others from July. Prosecuting Inspector Ritienne Gauci explained that the suspect had a distinctive tattoo on his back.

The first theft occurred on 16 July in Iklin, with other thefts taking place during the night of October 5 and 6, targeting cars parked on three streets in Naxxar. Personal belongings and money were reported stolen.

Shahid admitted his guilt after consulting with a legal aid lawyer, confirming his plea when given time to reconsider.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina pointed out that Shahid had already served imprisonment. “it seemed to have become his hobby [to steal],” said the prosecutor, emphasisng the need for treatment for his alcohol problem.

His victims needed protection too, the lawyer said, suggesting a four-year term of effective imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Ilona Schembri acknowledged that the accused would relapse and suggested a treatment order.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo condemned the accused to a four-year effective jail term and issued a restraining and treatment order for one year after the accused serves his prison term.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina and Inspectors Ritienne Gauci and Joseph Mallia prosecuted. Lawyer Ilona Schembri was legal aid counsel.