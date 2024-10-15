Tourist admits to hiding 41 sachets of cocaine in a hotel room oven

A tourist admitted to leaving 41 sachets of cocaine and ecstasy drugs in his hotel room and has been jailed for a year and a half.

Kane Dylan Bennington, 24, from the UK, admitted to possessing a substantial amount of cocaine and ecstasy which was not for his personal use. The drugs were reportedly found in a hotel in St Paul's Bay after three tourists residing there ended their holiday.

It appears that one of the three men called the hotel to inform them that he was coming back because he had forgotten a passport. Upon his arrival, he was arrested by police immediately after 41 sachets of cocaine, a brown substance and four ecstasy tablets were found in the room.

The court sentenced him to one and a half years in effective prison and a treatment order.

In a related case, Connor Leon Graham, 26, from the UK, was also arraigned on Monday afternoon. He also admitted to possessing cocaine which was not for his personal use.

The prosecution and the defence informed the court that they agreed on an effective 9-month prison sentence as well as a fine of just over €400.

The court presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien informed the parties that the judgment would be handed down at the end of the month. In the meantime, the man will be detained at the Corradino Correctional Facility because he has no fixed address in Malta.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Francesco Mizzi and John Leigh Howard. Lawyer Ilona Schembri appeared for Bennington while lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun appeared for Graham.