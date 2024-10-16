Accused denied bail after car passenger allegedly tossed drugs from car window

A 57-year-old man from San Ġwann, was denied bail following a traffic stop for tinted windows which led to the discovery of a packet of drugs.

Court heard how police stopped a car for tinted windows and witnessed the passenger throwing a packet out of the window.

Upon inspecting the discarded packet, police discovered a white substance, later found to weigh 11.94 grams. Officers also recovered smaller packets, a measuring scale, and a sum of cash from the scene. Spagnol was arrested at 10:45pm and a magisterial inquiry was opened into the case.

Paul Spagnol pleaded not guilty, with defence lawyer José Herrera requesting his release. However, the prosecution strongly objected, mentioning the nature of the case and the accused’s repeated bail violations, having broken bail three times previously.

Herrera argued that the small quantity of the alleged substance should warrant bail, but the Court, presided by Magistrate Joe Gatt, ruled it was too early to release the accused due to him "not being trustworthy".

Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted together with lawyer Nadia Ciappara while Herrera served as the defence counsel.