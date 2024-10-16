Man guilty of possession of child porn featuring ‘horrific’ sexual abuse

A 30-year-old man from Birkirkara has pleaded guilty to charges of circulating and possession of pornography involving children under the age of nine being subjected to horrific sexual abuse.

The Maltese defendant, who works as a nursing assistant at a home for the elderly, was arraigned on Wednesday before magistrate Joseph Gatt by police inspector Carl Pace, accused of the possession and circulation of pornography involving children under the age of nine.

The exact nature of the abuse is not being reported to avoid copycat crimes.

Inspector Pace told the court that the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), had notified the Maltese police about a number of searches relating to child pornography.

The defendant was subsequently identified and his residence searched. A number of electronic devices were seized by the police, who found amongst other things, thumbnail-images that had been cached during online searches as well as a search history related to child sexual material.

The man was subsequently released on police bail and re-arrested this morning, interrogated and released a statement.

Asked by the court what he was pleading to the charges, the defendant replied “guilty.”

The court rejected the defence lawyers request to approach the bench so as to discuss punishment, telling the court that they had reached an agreement with the prosecution about a suspended sentence of maximum duration and a treatment order.

The defence and prosecution also jointly asked the court to place the man under a treatment order to address psychological problems caused by childhood trauma.

After being given some time to reconsider his plea, the defendant confirmed his admission of guilt.

The court sentenced the man to imprisonment for two years, suspended for four, and placed him under a three-year treatment order. The magistrate ordered the man’s name be inscribed on the sex offenders register and the destruction of the hard drives containing the material.

“More than punishment, this is help,” the magistrate told the man. “But it’s up to you to take it. Every two months I will be receiving a report on your progress or lack thereof…if you fail to abide by [the treatment order], you will be charged for breaching it and if found guilty you are facing prison time.”

Lawyers Rene Darmanin and Ismael Vella appeared for the defendant.