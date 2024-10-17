Man who threw out cocaine from car window during police chase granted bail

Matthias Borg, a 20-year-old man from Luqa who works at a carwash in Mrieħel, was charged with cocaine possession after a police chase on Wednesday.

Inspector Joseph Mallia recalled how during a police chase, a package was thrown from the window.

The Birkirkara police had addressed the situation immediately. When traffic police lost the accused, an officer was informed that Sergeant Luke Grima had identified the person, and a magisterial inquiry was filed.

He was accused with aggravated possession of cocaine, and related driving offences. He was also accused of breaching a bail order.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and lawyer Magri requested the release from his arrest. The prosecution objected since investigations are still ongoing, and that another person is also being investigated in relation to the case.

The defence argued that although the possession was aggravated, it nonetheless amounted to only two grams. Thus, he argued that it was simple possession rather than an aggravated one. The prosecution countered that the accused has a pending case of drug possession.

The Court agreed to the release of the accused from his arrest, obliging him to a curfew from 7pm to 6am, with a bail deposit of €3,000 and a guarantee of €6,000.

“When you’re 20-years-old you do not do these things, you’re supposed to be fixing your life.”, the Court emphasised while delivering its ruling.

Lawyer Nadia Ciappara together with Inspector Joseph Mallia led the prosecution, and lawyer Jacob Magri was part of the defence counsel.