Lilu King to be arraigned on fresh charges once again

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King, will be arraigned once again on Sunday.

He is expected to be arraigned on Sunday morning in front of magistrate Gabriella Vella, where he will be charged with causing light injuries and breaching court conditions.

The self-fashioned "King of Paceville" was charged with money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime last year, after which he spent nine months in preventive custody. The AG had later filed drug trafficking charges against him.

This summer, he landed himself back in court after an alleged road rage assault. He had allegedly crashed his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail.