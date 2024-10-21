Man caught driving with phone and in possession of cocaine, released on bail

Updated at 12:36pm on 21 October with court details

A 28-year-old man charged with possession of cocaine after being stopped by police for using a mibile phone while driving has been released on bail despite objections from the prosecution.

Ryan Anthony Genovese was driving his car whilst using his mobile phone, prompting police on patrol to pull him over and ask him for his driver's licence, which he did not have on him at the time. The incident happened in Triq il-Port Ruman, St Paul's Bay, on 20 October, at around 1:30pm.

Police smelt cannabis on the driver and upon searching him they found four sachets of cocaine. Upon further investigation, it was found that he lives with his parents in St Paul’s Bay, where another five grammes of cocaine were found.

The defence requested the accused’s release from arrest, however the prosecution objected to this, on the basis of the gravity of the act. The court, presided by Magistrate Clare Stafrace Zammit, conceded to the man's release.

Genovese was allowed out on bail and must sign a bail-book between 10am and 7pm at the Qawra police station. He was ordered to pay a deposit of €1,000 with a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Lawyer Martina Herrera headed the defence counsel, whilst Inspector Mark Cremona and lawyer Julian Scicluna from the Attorney General's offce led the prosecution.