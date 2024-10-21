Girl, 6, playing in Lija basketball court seriously injured after structure topples onto her

A six-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries after a “metal structure” she was playing on in a basketball court fell over, the police said.

The incident happened in Triq Robert Mifsud Bonnici, Lija, close to the girl’s residence on Sunday afternoon. The police said they were informed at around 10pm that a girl had been hospitalised with injuries.

Preliminary investigations showed that two girls aged six and seven were playing on what the police described as a “metal structure” inside a basketball court. The structure fell over onto the six-year-old.

Relatives of the injured girl immediately took her to Mater Dei Hospital and she was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

The seven-year-old girl was not hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.