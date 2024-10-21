Court hears of 'violent resistance' to arrest by man accused of assaulting three police officers

A police officer who was assaulted in the Sliema police station detailed his alleged attacker’s violent resistance to arrest as the compilation of evidence against Charlton Mifsud continued on Monday.

Mifsud is accused of insulting and threatening three constables, violently resisting arrest, grievously injuring one of the officers and slightly injuring all three policemen.

On Monday, the court heard that police were initially dealing with another police report shortly before the altercation.

According to officer Daniel Xerri, who was involved in the incident, himself and another police officer asked the accused for his ID Card, but he did not comply. Upon hearing that they were going to put him under arrest, Mifsud allegedly balled his hands into fists as if to start attacking.

Xerri stated in his testimony that they proceeded to try to control him. The witness stated that Mifsud became agitated after learning that his father was facing charges and refused to comply with requests for his identification.

Despite repeated warnings to calm down, Mifsud allegedly resisted violently, punching an officer in the hand during the struggle. The officer, who sustained a fractured wrist, testified that Mifsud refused to cooperate and continued to struggle, even after being handcuffed.

Mifsud also claimed to have family members in the police force and demanded an ambulance.

The struggle reportedly took between three to five minutes, during which Mifsud allegedly continued to swear and threaten officers. The accused’s father also attempted to intervene, pulling at an officer's uniform before he was restrained.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella cross-examined the officer, questioning their handling of the arrest and suggesting that a knee had been placed on Mifsud’s neck during the incident, a claim that was denied by the witness.

Vella also raised concerns about the pain Mifsud reported from tight handcuffs, though it was noted that the cuffs had been loosened.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella assisted the accused, and Inspector Ian Azzopardi and Lawyer representing the Attorney General Brandon Bonnici led the prosecution.

Lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis are assisting the three officers as parte civile.