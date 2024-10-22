Man stopped for smoking inside entertainment establishment found to be in possession of drugs

A man who was stopped by the police for smoking inside an entertainment establishment was found to be in possession of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

The police said on Tuesday, while during rounds in Triq San Ġorġ in St Julian’s, officers approached the man and told him not to smoke inside.

He proceeded to push the police officers and resisted arrest. A search on his person revealed the man was in possession of 21 baggies of a number of substances suspected to be drugs.

Further searches inside his vehicle and home revealed objects related to the trafficking of drugs.

The man was held under arrest and will be charged in court later today.