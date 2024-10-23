Man broke former partner’s arm during argument, court hears

A man who broke his former partner's arm during an argument has been sentenced to probation.

The victim had previously reported the defendant twice to the Unit against Domestic Violence, prior to him breaking her arm.

The prosecution recalled how the accused, Daniel Attard, 40, from Żejtun, was in a relationship with the woman. The couple had only been together for a year, with the victim reporting the defendant twice to the Unit against Domestic Violence. It was also said that in the second report, the victim said that the man broke her arm after the couple had an argument in the car.

The prosecution, together with the victim's lawyer, stated that the woman does not want her ex-partner to end up in prison. They suggested that the accused be placed under a three-year probation order while a protection order is also issued in favour of the victim. Attard confirmed his guilty plea for the accusation brought up against him.

The Court, led by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, thus, ordered a probation order on Attard, and a restraining order in favour of the victim, which the Court reminded Attard that he must adhere to as if the victim “does not even exist anymore”.

Lawyers Alfred Abela, Rene Darmanin and Ismael Vella defended the accused.

Lawyer Valentina Cassar representing the Attorney General and Inspector Omar Zammit representing the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.

Lawyer Marco Buttigieg appeared as Parte Civile.