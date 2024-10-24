Five charged with assaulting police officers in Ħamrun released on bail

All five of the individuals charged with assaulting police officers in Hamrun last month were released on bail this afternoon.

46-year-old restaurant owner Elton Anthony Borg from Hamrun, 44-year-old Kurt Borg, also a restaurant owner from Hamrun, Erica Borg, 42, a housewife from Msida, Redeimen Aquilina, 23 from Hamrun and Christian Mansueto, 33 from Siggiewi were arraigned on September 23.

All five defendants pleaded not guilty to affray, using violence against public officials, insulting, threatening and violently resisting public officials, causing grievous bodily harm to one of the police officers and slight bodily harm to the other, as well as with breaching the peace and causing damage to private property.

The defendants had been denied bail during their arraignment. When the compilation of evidence against them continued before magistrate Monica Vella on Thursday, the court acceded to the defence's requests for bail.

Elton and Kurt Borg’s release from arrest was secured by a €7,500 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee each. Redeimen Aquilina and Christian Mansueto were each required to deposit €3,000 and provide a €5,000 personal guarantee. Erika Borg's release from arrest was secured by a €3,000 deposit and an €8,000 personal guarantee.



Amongst their other bail conditions the defendants were all prohibited from communicating with the officers involved.

During their arraignment last month, the court was told that an altercation began after two police officers approached a group of people, which included the accused, while issuing parking fines on Triq il-Kbira, San Ġużepp, in Ħamrun. The defendants’ behaviour was described in court as "agitated and arrogant."

A police inspector testified that Elton Borg had grabbed one of the officers’ hands, and when ordered to stop, had stepped on the officer’s foot.

When police attempted to separate the individuals, both Kurt and Elton Borg were alleged to have resisted violently, prompting the officers to try to arrest them to control the situation, which escalated as a growing and increasingly hostile crowd gathered. The police used a taser and pepper spray to regain control of the situation while ordering the crowd to disperse.

Elton and Kurt Borg were assisted by lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera; Erica Borg was assisted by Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri; Redeimen Aquilina was assisted by lawyer Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud; Christian Mansueto was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca.