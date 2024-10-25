Taxi driver stabbed passenger after requesting additional payment, court hears

A Libyan taxi driver, Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim Aljalli, was charged with the of stabbing a Brazilian passenger in Valletta after a dispute over reckless driving and an additional payment demand, leading to serious shoulder injuries for the victim.

The compilation of evidence presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, began against the taxi driver on Thursday. It was recalled by the prosecution that the Libyan driver, Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim Aljalli, 37, pled not guilty to stabbing and seriously injuring the Brazilian man.

The victim testified that the taxi driver stabbed him in the shoulder after he asked him to drive slowly. During a trip that lasted around 10 minutes, the victim said he warned the driver more than three times to slow down because he was driving recklessly and too close to the curb. However, he said that the driver told him not to interfere with his work and said, “Welcome to Malta.”

On the witness stand, the victim stated that when they arrived in Valletta, the driver requested payment for the trip even though it had already been paid through the application. To avoid trouble, the Brazilian man gave him €10, but the driver was not satisfied. He continued to say that the driver got out of the taxi and tried to intimidate him by offending him and even punched him in the jaw.

When the victim walked away towards his home, he noticed a shadow following him, and when he turned around, he saw the driver coming after him. He explained that he raised his hands to defend himself and realized that the aggressor had a blade in his hand. The victim was attacked with the blade by the driver, causing an injury to his shoulder, which he said began to bleed heavily. At that point, the driver fled the scene, and the victim went to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment.

The prosecution was led by Lawyer Brendan Hewer from the Attorney General’s Office and Inspector Gabriel Micallef.

The accused was assisted by Lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace, while Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for the victim.