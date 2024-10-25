Bouncers released on bail after injuring group of youths in Paceville

Two bouncers were released on bail, Friday, after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring a group of youths in Paceville, ten days ago.

Ivan Marjanovic and Milos Stojkovic, both Serbian nationals residing in Msida, respectively 43 and 37-years-old pleaded not guilty to attacking and grievously injuring four German youths while working as security guards at a club without being licenced to do so.

Police Inspector Nico Zarb explained that a report had been received about an altercation in Paceville between the youths and a group of three bouncers, which began at Nordic Bar and continued in the street, ending outside the Baystreet complex.

The two defendants, who the court was told were employed as bouncers at Nordic Bar and Tokyo Club, were identified from CCTV footage of the area.

Police are looking for a third man in connection with the incident.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech immediately instructed Jobsplus to investigate the company which employed both defendants - Kerber Security, and the two establishments mentioned, in order to establish whether the men had been employed and licensed legally.

The defence requested bail, exhibiting copies of the residence permits and rental agreements for the defendants, telling the court that both had ties to Malta and that one of them lived with his wife and 11-month-old son.

The victims had since returned to Germany, added the lawyers, which meant they were not at risk of subornation.

The prosecution objected to bail, arguing that if the men were to return to work in the same area, they would possibly come into contact with other civilian prosecution witnesses.

In view of this, the court prohibited the men from going to or approaching Paceville, but upheld the request for bail, requiring the men to sign a bail book three times a week, securing their compliance with a €2,000 deposit and an €8,000 personal guarantee apiece.

Prosecutors Valentina Cassar and Etienne Savona from the Office of the Attorney General assisted the police.

Lawyers Jessica Formosa and Ilona Schembri were defence counsel.