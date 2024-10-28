Man who planted explosive device outside PL HQ was ‘insane’ at time of crime: court experts

David Brincat, the 18-year-old man charged with planting a homemade explosive device outside the Labour Party Headquarters in May 2024, has been ordered to be kept in custody at Mount Carmel Hospital

Psychiatrists Rachel Taylor-East, Nigel Camilleri, and Christian Sant testified, where they confirmed that in the testing that was conducted at the hospital, the accused tested positive for mephedrone, and a host of other substances.

In their testimony, the psychiatrists looked at the accused’s development from the very moment he was born, they recalled that they took note of his full development, such as the fact that he has autism spectrum disorder, personality disorder, and psychosis.

They noted that Brincat’s psychosis could have been the result of his drug use. The psychiatrists concluded their testimony by confirming that Brincat, at the time of the offence, was in a state of “insanity”.

The court, presided Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, has ordered the defence and prosecution to better examine the reports presented by the testifying psychiatrists. The Court concluded by ordering Brincat to be kept in custody in Mount Carmel Hospital.

Brincat had been charged with a list of offences relating to terrorism and the illicit manufacture of explosives last month, following a police investigation into the discovery of an explosive device placed in a dustbin outside the Labour Party building, which traced it back to Brincat.

Police reportedly found TATP - a volatile homemade explosive that has been used in terrorist attacks overseas- inside the garage where Brincat was residing.

It is understood that the police investigation also revealed that Brincat had plans to produce and plant more explosive devices with specific targets in mind.

Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Lydon Zammit, and lawyers Joseph Camilleri and Kayleigh Bonnett led the prosecution.

Lawyers Lara Clarks and Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.