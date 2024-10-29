Man accused of stabbing ex-partner's daughters granted bail, AG to appeal

A man accused of attempting to kill his ex-partner’s two young daughters has been granted bail under strict conditions, despite concerns from the Attorney General, who plans to appeal the decision.

Nazzareno Dalli, also known as Ronald, who is accused of attempting to murder his ex-partner's two young daughters, has been released on bail. He denies charges of trying to kill the 12 and 15-year-old girls at a house in Triq San Tumas, Marsa, on 9 March.

The youngest girl survived despite being stabbed 16 times and losing 40% of her blood. Her older sister managed to escape with minor injuries after slipping past the attacker and hiding on the roof.

Just two hours before the alleged attack, Dalli had posted photographs on Facebook, one captioned with the word “vendetta.” He had been in a three-year relationship with the girls’ mother and allegedly spent the night before the incident drinking and taking drugs with friends. Dalli told police he has no recollection of the violent act, later stating that he loved his ex-partner’s children “like his own.”

During the compilation of evidence, testimony was heard from several individuals including a Caritas representative, a prison official, Dalli's probation officer, the prison psychologist, and a psychology assistant from Corradino Correctional Facility. Dalli’s lawyers argued that civilian witnesses had testified, and that he had shown significant behavioural improvement, expressing willingness to accept help.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia granted bail with specific conditions, including an order for Dalli not to approach any prosecution witnesses. Dalli must sign the bail book twice weekly, observe a curfew from 10:00pm to 6:00am, and pay a €10,000 deposit along with a personal guarantee of €20,000.

Criminal proceedings against Dalli are ongoing, while the Attorney General is expected to appeal the decision, seeking the accused’s re-arrest.

Dalli is represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Mario Mifsud, and Nicholas Mifsud.