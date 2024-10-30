Charges dropped against woman who attempted to run her partner over with baby onboard

A 28-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted to run over her partner while driving with a baby onboard, will face no further criminal charges after the victim withdrew his claims, stating the couple plans to marry soon.

The woman, whose name was withheld by court order since her arraignment over two years ago, faced multiple charges, including attempted murder, slight injury to her partner, insult, and threats that exceeded provocation.

She was additionally charged with wilfully damaging the vehicle, driving dangerously, and having an unrestrained child in the car.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty, was granted bail. The man had also offered to leave their home to allow her to use that address for bail purposes.

The incident took place on a Sunday afternoon in March 2022 in Żabbar. When summoned last year, the accused’s partner expressed his wish to end proceedings, choosing not to testify against her, since they had a young son together.

In early October 2024, he reiterated his stance, informing the court that the couple had reconciled and planned to marry. The prosecution did not oppose his request to discontinue proceedings, since the law provides for such requests in domestic violence cases.

In light of these developments, Magistrate Astrid May Grima ruled that ceasing the case was in the best interests of both the alleged victim and the couple’s child, thus ending the case.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were part of the defence counsel.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio appeared parte civile.