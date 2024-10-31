Nationalist Party accuses PBS of breaching court order over budget advertisements

The Nationalist Party has filed a legal protest against PBS alleging a breach of a court order that prohibits the broadcasting of politically partisan advert on the Budget 2025. The court's injunction was provisionally upheld on Monday following the PN's initial complaint.

During a press conference, PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino called on the court to take immediate action and sought a remedy for the party.

"According to the law, broadcasting politically-partisan advertising is illegal unless it forms part of a Broadcasting Authority scheme," Piccinino said, emphasising that the authority itself had previously charged PBS for airing a spot that contravened legal regulations.

Piccinino also addressed claims from the Labour Party, asserting that the PN's actions were intended to send PBS employees to prison. "We are not asking for anyone to be imprisoned," he clarified. "It is the management of PBS that has broken the law, not the workers. For Labour, it seems that breaking the law is acceptable," he added.

In a counter-response, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici criticised the PN's court actions, suggesting that their intent was to penalise PBS workers. "What the PN refers to as Budget 'propaganda' is also aired on their own television station, NET TV," Bonnici said. He expressed concern that the PN's legal maneuvers could potentially lead to PBS employees facing jail time for contempt of court, condemning such behavior as “unacceptable”.

Bonnici argued that the PN's approach reflects a disconnect with public sentiment. "The people cannot understand why information can be broadcast on NET TV, yet when it is aired on PBS, the PN files court applications to threaten PBS workers with prison."