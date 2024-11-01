menu

Young man suffers grievous injuries after crashing motorcycle into parked car

Police said the accident happened at around 2:00am in Triq il-Labour Żejtun

matthew_farrugia
1 November 2024, 9:25am
by Matthew Farrugia

An 18-year-old sustained grievous injuries after he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a parked car on Friday morning. 

Police said the accident happened at around 2:00am in Triq il-Labour Żejtun.

The young man was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

