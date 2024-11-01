Young man suffers grievous injuries after crashing motorcycle into parked car
Police said the accident happened at around 2:00am in Triq il-Labour Żejtun
An 18-year-old sustained grievous injuries after he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a parked car on Friday morning.
Police said the accident happened at around 2:00am in Triq il-Labour Żejtun.
The young man was aided by a medical team before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.