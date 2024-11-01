Man arraigned over distribution of extremist material was planning terror attack in France

A man arraigned over the alleged distribution of extremist material was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in France, a court heard on Friday.

Mouhamadou Dosso, an Ivory Coast national, was arrested in an early-morning raid following intelligence linking him to extremist content and plans to carry out a terror attack.

Dosso, a 32-year-old man from the Ivory Coast who works in maintenance, was arrested in a 5am operation on 31 October, Giovanni Barbara Street, Ħamrun, in connection with the distribution of the extremist material.

The discovery of such conversations led to the man’s arrest, following weeks of surveillance and intelligence analysis in a coordinated effort among various sections of the Police Force.

The accused’s defence lawyers did not request his release from arrest.

The is an ongoing case.

Lawyers Dejan Darmanin, and Mauro Abela from the Attorney General’s office, and Police Inspectors Zachary Zammit, and Mohammed Shurrab are prosecuting.

Lawyer Victory Bugeja appeared for the accused.