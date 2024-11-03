Driver sustains grevious injuries in St. Paul’s Bay traffic accident

A 35-year-old Xaghra resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in St. Paul’s Bay

Police said the accident happened at around 11pm on Saturday in f’Dawret San Pawl, St. Paul’s Bay

Preliminary investigations show that a Toyota Vitz driven by a 29-year-old Imgarr resident was involved in the incident with a Honda Fit driven by the injured 35-year-old Xaghra resident with a six-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl as passengers.

The Vitz driver didn’t sustain any injuries whilst the Honda driver along with her passengers had to be aided by a medical team on the scene and taken to hospital.

The 35-year-old woman was later certified as having suffered grevious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.