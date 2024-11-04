Three men arrested, charged with drug trafficking following police reports

Police investigations kicked off after police reports of drug trafficking led to the arrests of two men in possession of cannabis in Paceville.

A court heard how police received reports of drug trafficking in Paceville, specifically near Havana nightclub and in the former Axis parking lot. During searches based on these reports, officers detained Mohamed Ibrahim Abdi, 28, after finding him in possession of packets of cannabis.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and the defence did not request bail. The court, presided by magistrate Elaine Rizzo, issued a freezing order, and Abdi was remanded in custody.

In a related case, a court heard that 28-year-old Mohammed Diakite was also arrested on similar charges around the same time as Abdi. As the accused pleaded not guilty, the court ordered a freezing order on Diakite’s assets, and was also remanded in custody.

Lastly, Abdikarim Isman Omar, 28, was the also arraigned in relation to this case. The prosecution said that police had noticed the accused in the former Axis parking lot. When police conducted a search on him, several sachets of drugs were found on him. Following his arrest, he was held at the Floriana Police HQ.

The defence contested the validity of arrest, leading the inspector in charge of the arrest testified and recalled how the defendant’s rights were read out to the accused.

Isman Omar’s lawyer stated, “The only thing that could be interpreted as a red light, was being found in possession of some strange substances ... we don’t know what these substances are”, he continued by saying that “there is not enough evidence” to show that the substances found on Isman Omar were intended to be trafficked.

The court, after having heard the testimony and the submissions made by the lawyers, stated that for the police to arrest someone, all that is required is that the police have “reasonable suspicion” that the individual has committed an offence, and not “evidence beyond reasonable doubt”.

Secondly, the fact that the accused was seen allegedly “loitering”, “talking to others randomly” whilst also being allegedly in possession of substances is, in the court’s view, enough reasonable suspicion which warrants the arrest of Isman Omar, especially after being found with a substance which, at face value, is similar to an illicit substance.

Isman Omar pleaded not guilty, with the defence requesting bail. The prosecution objected this request due to the nature of the charges, the lack of trustworthiness of the accused, and the fact that the accused does not have a fixed address in Malta.

The court declined Isman Omar’s bail request and issued a freezing order.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice represented Abdi, while Lawyer Mario Mifsud represented Diakite, and Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia represented Abdikarim Isman Omar.

The prosecution was led by Lawyer Julian Scicluna from the Attorney General's Office and Inspector Jon Leigh Howard from the Police Commissioner’s Office.