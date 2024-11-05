Drug mule caught smuggling cocaine inside her stomach pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old Brazilian woman who was arrested at the Malta International Airport after getting caught smuggling €130,000 worth of cocaine inside her stomach pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

The court heard how Tainara Dernandes Da Silva was caught carrying 66 capsules of cocaine in her stomach and genital area while travelling on a flight from Barcelona to Malta on Sunday.

During a sitting presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, the Court heard how police officers were carrying out inspections on passengers on the flight. They noticed the woman acting suspiciously, and as soon as she noticed the presence of the police, she tried to escape but was immediately caught.

X-ray tests were carried out and it was revealed that Da Silva had hidden drugs inside her body. She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it turned out that she had on her about a kilo of a substance suspected to be cocaine, with a street value of almost €130,000.

Da Silva pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her, and her lawyer did not request bail. She was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Jonathan Pace together with Lawyer Nadia Ciappara on behalf of the Attorney General.