Man in critical condition after falling four storeys from balcony

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to hospital after falling from a balcony in Triq San Franġisk, San Ġwann

matthew_farrugia
6 November 2024, 2:37pm
by Matthew Farrugia

An unidentified man is in critical condition after falling around four stories from a balcony in San Ġwann. 

The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq San Franġisk. 

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and has launched a magisterial inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
