Man in critical condition after falling four storeys from balcony

An unidentified man is in critical condition after falling around four stories from a balcony in San Ġwann.

The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq San Franġisk.

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and has launched a magisterial inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.