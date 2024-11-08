Updated | Man dies after falling four storeys from balcony

Updated on 8 November with police details

An unidentified man has died after falling around four stories from a balcony in San Ġwann.

The accident happened at around 8:30am on November 6 at a residence in Triq San Franġisk.

A medical team tried helping the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further care. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries, but has since succumbed to his injuries.

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and launched a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.