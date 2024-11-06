Police arrest alleged drug trafficker in St Paul's Bay following anonymous report

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following an anonymous police report.

In a statement, police said that at around 8:30pm on Tuesday, they received an anonymous report about a man trafficking drugs in Triq it-Tamar, St Paul’s Bay. Police officers immediately went on-site, where they noticed a man matching the description given in the report.

Upon noticing the police cars, the man, who is a Libyan national, tried to flee the scene but was arrested on-site.

Following a search, police found a number of packets of drugs, as well as cash. The substances found allegedly included cocaine, cannabis, and MDMA.

The police then searched the man’s home, where they allegedly found more drugs and cash. They said that four mobile phones were also found hidden in a TV set.

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici launched an inquiry into the case, as police investigations are still ongoing.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.