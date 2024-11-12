Man gets three years imprisonment for distribution of child porn

Ronnie Farrugia, a 64-years-old man from Bormla, was sentenced to a three-year prison sentence after admitting to possessing child pornography and distributing it to third parties around the end of October 2024.

The inspector recalled how the police investigated Farrugia on three reports sent to the Cybercrime Unit by the US-based NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

Farrugia was originally released from his arrest after the Court had informed the prosecution and defence counsel that it couldn’t sentence the accused on the day he was arraigned.

On 12 November 2024, the man admitted to the charges he was arraigned for two weeks ago, and thus the Court presided by Magistrate Monica Vella, sentenced the man for three years for the possession and circulation of child pornographic material.

At the request of the prosecution, the Court also ordered that Farrugia be enlisted on the sex offenders’ register.

The prosecution was led by inspectors Elton Buckingham and Carl Pace.